Mike McDaniel talks 'embracing' opportunity to play Bills in Week 3
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel talks upcoming Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
Nothing worked for the Colts in their 24-0 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday, so it’s no surprise that Matt Ryan looked bad. The 37-year-old quarterback finished just 16-of-30 passing for 195 yards. he was sacked five times and fumbled once, though Indianapolis didn’t lose it. Still, head coach Frank Reich expressed confidence in his [more]
Through two weeks, Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts has not been a significant statistical factor in Atlanta’s offense. Ironically, he’s finished with two catches for 19 yards in each of the Falcons first two games. But in Week One he was targeted seven times. In Week Two, quarterback Marcus Mariota threw to him just three [more]
Takeaways and observations from the Philadelphia Eagles' impressive 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was released from the hospital on Tuesday after tests revealed he sustained no major injury to his neck or spinal cord when he was struck by a teammate in 41-7 victory over the Tennessee Titans a night earlier. Jackson was hurt late in the second quarter when he tackled Titans receiver Treylon Burks from behind following a 12-yard catch. As Jackson lay on Burks' back, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds dived in late and struck his teammate directly in the helmet.
Dane Jackson, who suffered a head and neck injury just before halftime, has been released from the hospital, the Buffalo Bills said Tuesday.
The update we all wanted to hear on #Bills CB Dane Jackson:
Police reportedly are investigating.
The best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 3.
Yes, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo slashed his base salary from $25.62 million to $6.5 million when he agreed to stay with the team. But that’s just the beginning, based on his revised deal. On Sunday, Garoppolo made an extra $350,000. And he’ll make that same amount in every game during which he plays at least [more]
The world is not ready for Chad Powers.
The Bills improved to 2-0 with their second consecutive blowout victory, this one a 41-7 laugher against the Titans.
The Buccaneers are adding a veteran wide receiver. Cole Beasley will sign with the Bucs, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Beasley will initially sign with the Buccaneers’ practice squad, but he’ll be elevated to the active roster soon. According to the report, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who had been pushing to bring in [more]
Ray Anderson needs a leader who inspires confidence. Here are the names he should consider to lead Arizona State football.
Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans was both ejected and suspended for his latest incident with Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady understandably disapproves of the decision to suspend Evans for one game. “I love Mike,” Brady said in the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast, via JoeBucsFan.com. “And the fact that Mike [more]
The NFL honors sparked a new look for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Tom Brady is sad for Trey Lance but happy for his friend Jimmy Garoppolo.
Kyle Juszczyk had a funny reaction when he realized he was the emergency QB on Sunday.
Denny Carter highlights some critically important Week 3 waiver additions, including breakout rookie WR Garrett Wilson. (Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Kirk Cousins tried to get the ball to Justin Jefferson. Cousins was pressured into three interceptions, Jefferson was shut down a week after one of his career-best games, and the Minnesota Vikings were run off the field from the opening drive in a 24-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. ''I do feel like this one's on me,'' Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said.
The Ravens officially made three roster moves on Monday