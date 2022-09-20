Mike McDaniel talks 'embracing' opportunity to play Bills in Week 3

The Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was released from the hospital on Tuesday after tests revealed he sustained no major injury to his neck or spinal cord when he was struck by a teammate in 41-7 victory over the Tennessee Titans a night earlier. Jackson was hurt late in the second quarter when he tackled Titans receiver Treylon Burks from behind following a 12-yard catch. As Jackson lay on Burks' back, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds dived in late and struck his teammate directly in the helmet.