Mike McDaniel: We’re still “extremely hopeful” Byron Jones will be ready for Week One

Earlier this month, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said barring a setback, the team is confident cornerback Byron Jones will be ready to start the regular season after undergoing offseason leg surgery.

With Jones still on the physically unable to perform list, McDaniel was again asked about the cornerback on Tuesday. McDaniel said the team remains “very hopeful” that Jones will be ready for Week One.

“He’s still in that part of the timeline where it’s unknown. As of now, he hasn’t had any setbacks. So we’re still extremely hopeful,” McDaniel said in his press conference. “I believe in the player and the human being so we hold the same optimism as we did before for him coming back Week One, ready to adjust if need be.”

McDaniel said Jones has been progressing in his rehab process, advancing to some change-of-direction movements.

“He’s exactly where we thought he would be at this point,” McDaniel said. “But in terms of football drills, whether he’s pedaling or running or moving side to side, he’s just moving. He’s not playing with other people around him right now, so I’ll let you know when that comes about.”

McDaniel said he would need to see Jones on the practice field before putting him out there in a game. But because Jones has seven seasons of experience, the cornerback needs less practice time than a younger player would before getting out there.

Entering his third season with the Dolphins, Jones had surgery on his leg in March. Last year, he recorded 10 passes defensed and a forced fumble in 16 games.

