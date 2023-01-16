Mike McDaniel, Skylar Thompson react to loss vs. Bills during Super Wild Card Weekend
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and quarterback Skylar Thompson react to loss vs. Buffalo Bills during Super Wild Card Weekend.
A huge turnover for the Bengals defense.
See who the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would face in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, should they defeat the Dallas Cowboys
Daniel Jones, in his playoff debut, directed a terrific offense and Saquon Barkley had 109 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns as the Giants beat the host Minnesota Vikings, 31-24, Sunday at US Bank Stadium.
The NFL postseason begins Jan. 14, with 14 teams battling to be crowned Super Bowl champions on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. See the full schedule.
49ers kicker Robbie Gould remains perfect in his NFL playoff career on field-goal attempts and PAT attempts.
The Vikings' season came to an end on Sunday, due in large part to the defense's inability to stop Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.
You can't say the fan base wasn't passionate.
If Tom Brady decides to return for his age-46 season, he should receive plenty of interest in free agency. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport names three teams that are expected to pursue the legendary quarterback this offseason.
The Giants won, letting officials off the hook for this egregious call.
The Patriots want Bill O'Brien, but Bill O'Brien may not want the Patriots.
Some may have gotten a chuckle out of the notion that former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury plans to live it up in Thailand or wherever on Michael Bidwill’s money, while also ignoring opportunities to go to work for another team as an offensive coordinator. Bidwill may be laughing for a different reason. The buyout that [more]
At halftime, the Seattle Seahawks were confident they would be sending the 49ers home with a loss.
After taking the NFL world by storm, 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy couldn't have been more delighted to hear NBA superstar LeBron James gave him a shout-out Saturday.
The Dolphins’ hopes of pulling off an upset of the Bills ended when quarterback Skylar Thompson threw an incompletion on a fourth down late in the fourth quarter, but they cost themselves a chance at a shorter conversion by taking a delay of game penalty before that snap. Running back Salvon Ahmed‘s run on the [more]
Another team is reportedly deep in the running for Tom Brady's services in 2023.
The 49ers sculpted an offensive masterpiece Saturday afternoon in their playoff-opening 41-23 victory over the rival Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium.
Who the 49ers will play in the NFC divisional round depends on the rest of this weekend's wild-card games.
What will the latest AP Top 25 college basketball poll be on January 16th? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Monday morning
Brock Purdy's first NFL playoff start stats highlight Jimmy Garoppolo's flaws in previous postseason contests.
The 49ers had a problem holding onto 10-point leads until Kyle Shanahan changed his approach.