Mike McDaniel sees 49ers offense ‘evolving’ after Christian McCaffrey addition

McDaniel: 49ers' offense 'evolving' after adding McCaffrey

If there's one coach that might know the 49ers' offense, it's the Miami Dolphins' Mike McDaniel.

However, since the 39-year-old left the Bay Area for South Beach last offseason, San Francisco provided a new look to their offense after trading for Christian McCaffrey before the 2022 NFL trade deadline.

Ahead of the 49ers-Dolphins matchup Sunday at Levi's Stadium, coach Kyle Shanahan can lean on McCaffrey to give the offense a different look and develop into plays that his former assistant might not know as they face off for the first time.

"I think that's a steadily evolving process," McDaniel told reporters Wednesday. "Are there things that they do different? For sure. Just because you have different players and your job is to put them in position to succeed. So, what are they good at? I think that's something that they do a great job of."

While the 49ers could use their new running back as an X-factor against the Dolphins to throw off McDaniel, the Miami coach isn't surprised that his teacher is putting together schemes to get the most out of a player like McCaffrey.

"They try to do their best, they have a lot of good players, and they do their best to get them all involved in the game because they know that's the best chance for them to win," McDaniel added.

"So, there are new things that they are doing, for sure, because there's different players. I can promise you one thing that there's not anybody in that building that's not working for sure. So they'll always evolve. But it's just football."

On the 49ers' end, they will also need to prepare for new plays that McDaniel has developed since becoming the Dolphins' coach, and like San Francisco, Miami has players that can cause the opposition fits.

49ers-Dolphins is one of the marquee matchups in Week 13 and is shaping up to be a chess match of two coaches that know what the other wants to do on offense.

