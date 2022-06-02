The offseason discourse about Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s arm strength continued today, with Tagovailoa himself weighing in, and then Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel saying the people who understand the Dolphins’ offense have no concerns.

McDaniel said Tagovailoa’s teammates know that his ability to read the defense and understand when to throw the ball so that his receivers will be open deep when the ball arrives is more important than how far he can throw a football.

“That’s why you hear no cause for concern from the players, because they know that too. He’s plenty fast, and the great thing is he sees the field. He’s not throwing the ball 85 yards, but I don’t see the practical application of an 85-yard throw unless you have the best offensive line in the history of football,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel said Tagovailoa threw a ball in practice today that went about 55 yards, and McDaniel thinks that’s enough arm strength.

Mike McDaniel says Tua Tagovailoa’s teammates have no concerns about his arm strength originally appeared on Pro Football Talk