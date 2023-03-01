Mike McDaniel says firing special teams coordinator Danny Crossman ‘never really crossed his mind’

Throughout the 2022 campaign, the Miami Dolphins struggled in a number of areas, including punt/kickoff returns and field-goal kicking.

Jason Sanders finished the season making 81.3% of his field goal attempts and a career-low 93.2% extra-point percentage. Miami, as a team, was also tied for the worst punt-return average in the league (5.8 yards per attempt and second-worst in kickoff-return average (18.9).

With all that said, the Dolphins retained special teams coordinator Danny Crossman for the 2023 season.

At this year’s combine, head coach Mike McDaniel said that firing Crossman “never really crossed my mind.”

Mike McDaniel on retaining special teams coordinator Danny Crossman: “If I thought we couldn’t get to where we need to go with Danny Crossman I would’ve made a move. I definitely didn’t feel that way.” pic.twitter.com/aS9bBdxutt — King of Phinland🐬👑 (@KingOfPhinland) March 1, 2023

On a positive note, Thomas Morstead’s punting unit, despite being in the bottom 10 in attempts, was tied for ninth in punts downed inside the 20-yard-line.

Crossman and Sanders are both entering 2023 with clear things they need to fix, but, for now, they have the confidence of their head coach.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire