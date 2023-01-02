Mike McDaniel refuses to commit to a starter vs. Jets

The Miami Dolphins currently have three quarterbacks dealing with injuries heading into their Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets.

Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol after sustaining at least his second of the season against the Green Bay Packers. Teddy Bridgewater suffered a dislocated finger against the New England Patriots, and Skylar Thompson finished the same game with a finger injury as well.

With everything going on in the quarterback room, head coach Mike McDaniel refused to commit to a starter on Monday. Bridgewater could play if the swelling goes down throughout the week.

Tagovailoa isn’t in the plans at all. McDaniel didn’t rule him out, but he’s made it clear they’re taking things day-by-day with the former first-round pick. This situation is much more than trying to make the postseason on Sunday.

