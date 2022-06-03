Mike McDaniel is ‘pumped’ about Tua Tagovailoa’s work this offseason

Before Mike McDaniel was hired as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, it was reported that the team wanted the person replacing Brian Flores to be someone who believed in Tua Tagovailoa as a potential franchise quarterback.

McDaniel ended up as their choice, and since that day, he’s done nothing but support his quarterback both publicly and privately.

This week, Tagovailoa didn’t have the best day during the team’s first minicamp session, but McDaniel loved what he saw from the quarterback when he took the field the next day.

“I’m really excited about the reps that Tua (Tagovailoa) is getting in this offense,” McDaniel said. “I’m excited about where he’s at. Today was – I talked to the team and I talked to him today specifically about – I’ve just been waiting for those moments where you have a slight obstacle. Tua is very, very critical on his ball placement and he’s a very accurate quarterback as a result. Yesterday, he had some throws that he demands better of himself… You’re going to have things that you don’t execute to perfection. You’re going to have people talking about how you’re not performing and guess what? No one cares.

“It’s about leading. He had a ton of energy and I was very, very happy with his effort today because it was one of the million reps you need at that position to handle the scrutiny, the pressure and all that stuff.”

Tagovailoa has been forced to handle a lot of criticism since stepping on the field at Hard Rock Stadium, despite leading his team to a 13-8 record in his 21 starts. Those who have been around the former Crimson Tide quarterback have seen a change this offseason.

“I think his teammates have really noticed a difference in him,” McDaniel said. “He’s opening up. He’s coming into his own in that regard and he’s been unbelievably coachable. He’s let his guard down and we’ve been able to keep his confidence high, which it should be right now for sure, while correcting and getting his game better, which is the ultimate goal for everyone.

Story continues

“I’ve noticed since he’s been in the building a difference from then and now. Since we first got here, since April 4th started, I’ve noticed that directly and then a lot of people have spoke on it, that we are seeing a different side of him and he’s coming into his own as a young man in terms of his personality.”

With an expectation to be at the top of the game at the highest professional level that a quarterback can play, Tagovailoa is under a lot of pressure. McDaniel understands that, and the way the quarterback is taking it head-on is something he’s proud of.

“Again, I can’t state it enough, I don’t think people give that position its due for how hard it is,” the coach said. “That’s why I’m so pumped. I know he’s gained all the new players on our offense – new to the Miami Dolphins organization that are new to Tua like me – I know he’s gained their respect, that you can feel it. Players know when they’re around good players and it’s been very cool to watch him and the rest of the team really grow together because we’ve gotten a lot closer in these six OTAs, two minicamps and two voluntary minicamps, that it feels like lightyears ago when we first started.”

Miami has added a ton of talent and may have amended a number of the problems that Tagovailoa was dealing with in 2021, but there’s going to be a point where they have to prove their past these issues on the field in live competition. Until then, McDaniel will continue to work with the 24-year-old and help him improve every step of the way.

List