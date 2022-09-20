Mike McDaniel provides update on WR Cedrick Wilson’s rib injury

During the Miami Dolphins’ Week 2 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. went down with a rib injury that caused him to miss most of the fourth quarter.

With River Cracraft elevated from the practice squad, Miami had enough bodies to finish the game, but anytime a player suffers a rib injury, there’s going to be questions about his availability in the future.

On Monday, Mike McDaniel spoke to the media and provided an update on Wilson’s condition and status going forward.

“The good news is after the imaging and stuff, there’s no breaks, but it’s hurting pretty bad so it’s going to be a day-to-day situation,” McDaniel said. “But we’ll see how that progresses. Those are – if you’ve ever had a rib injury, it affects every movement including breathing. So we’ll see how that progresses day to day.”

If Wilson is unable to go on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, there’s a chance that rookie wideout Erik Ezukanma sees his first action, as he’s been a healthy scratch through the first two weeks. Cracraft also has one remaining elevation from the practice squad, so Miami could call him up again for the AFC East showdown.

As injury reports come out this week, Wilson’s participation will be something to keep an eye on.

