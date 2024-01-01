Mike McDaniel provides updates on group of injured Dolphins after Ravens game

The Miami Dolphins have been rather unlucky in recent weeks when it comes to the injury front, as it seems like they leave each game with at least two significant injuries.

On Sunday, against the Baltimore Ravens, the Dolphins had two players get carted off and one pulled late. We already found out that linebacker Bradley Chubb has a torn ACL and is done for the season.

With many injury statuses up in the air, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel updated everyone on the statuses of a few of his players.

Here’s what he had to say:

CB Xavien Howard

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Mike McDaniel says Xavien Howard is a week-to-week injury on his foot but says it will not require surgery. McDaniel says he is not planning on having him Sunday vs. #Bills. pic.twitter.com/3tTGitG0kv — Josh Moser (@TheMozKnowz) January 1, 2024

LB Jerome Baker

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

“Jerome has been doing well. We’ll see how the work goes with the training staff up until the practice week, but I’m optimistic that his window will begin here soon.”

LB Bradley Chubb

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

“Yeah, he tore his ACL. Confirmed.”

RG Robert Hunt

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

“I think we’ll find out with the practice this week (if he’s good to go). I think he’s going to get the uptick (in snaps) that’s on schedule. He’s really eager to take the next step. I anticipate a lot more reps coming his way. If there’s no setbacks at all, I’m fairly optimistic that we’ll see him very soon.”

RB Raheem Mostert

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

“I’m off the Raheem crystal balls. The intent was not to mislead. I promise. We’ll approach it the same way we did last week with Raheem and see how that goes.”

QB Tua Tagovailoa

(Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

“Tua, I’m not really worried about it. Just where he’s at in the season, and how crazy competitive he is. It’s not something a huge blip on my radar right now… There’s always residuals to soreness. I guess what I’m not worried about is the player fighting through that and being able to be productive. Usually, anytime anything happens, I find out the next day. I didn’t even know he hit his thumb on a helmet during the game. He just kind of grits his teeth and rolls through it. The biggest thing is I wouldn’t anticipate it being extremely sore with the way that he attacks rehab. He’s best friends with [the training staff] when he has an issue. He’s down there all the time. It doesn’t matter how long it takes.”

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire