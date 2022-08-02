Mike McDaniel provides small update on Michael Deiter’s status

Miami Dolphins center Michael Deiter has been seen in a walking boot during the last week, and that injury has kept him out of the training camp sessions.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said on Saturday that the injury was to the foot, and it was something that had happened during one of the first days of practice.

Before Tuesday’s camp session, McDaniel spoke to the media again and was asked if there was any concern for this injury when it comes to Week 1, and McDaniel didn’t seem to be too worried.

“[I] don’t have concern, right now, with the information that we have, about the regular season,” McDaniel said. “We’ll just let the week play out and see where he’s at, at the beginning of next week.”

With Connor Williams expecting to move to center for the 2022 season, Deiter is likely the main backup for the position, and he also provides versatility on the line with his experience playing guard as well.

It seems like the Dolphins are hoping that he can return healthy before the start of the regular season, fulfill his role as the backup and step up into the starting role if needed.

If he’s not able to go, the only other true center on the roster, at this point, is Cole Banwart, who was signed by Miami this offseason after undrafted free agent Ty Clary failed his physical.

