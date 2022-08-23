Mike McDaniel provides injury updates on Nik Needham, Keion Crossen

After losing second-year cornerback Trill Williams during the first preseason game, the Miami Dolphins were down a talented player at a position that couldn’t really afford to be thin.

To address the need, they signed Mackensie Alexander to help in the slot and potentially outside as well. However, during the second preseason game Alexander, Keion Crossen and Nik Needham all went down with injuries.

While the team announced that Alexander was being placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, head coach Mike McDaniel provided updates for the other two during his media availability.

For Needham, McDaniel said that he’s “good to go,” and Crossen is “day-to-day.”

Through training camp, the Dolphins have put forth a concerted effort to be cautious with all injuries, so Crossen may be good to go if he was really needed.

It wouldn’t be too surprising to see Miami look at more veteran cornerback options.

