Mike McDaniel not counting on Bryon Jones playing this season

Miami Dolphins fans have been waiting all season to see cornerback Byron Jones return to the field after offseason Achillws surgery held him out at the start of the year.

The questions became so persistent at head coach Mike McDaniel’s press conferences that the topic became a running joke.

On Monday, however, the joking wasn’t as prevalent, as McDaniel acknowledged that he isn’t counting on Jones playing in 2022. He said that it would be a bonus for him to return, at this point.

Miami could definitely use him with Keion Crossen and undrafted rookie Kader Kohou getting significant playing time at the position.

McDaniel did say that he’s comfortable with the team’s depth at the position right now.

