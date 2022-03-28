Mike McDaniel is non-committal about the Dolphins offensive line

During the 2021 season, the Miami Dolphins had one of the worst offensive lines in football. They struggled to protect their quarterbacks and didn’t do a whole lot in the running game either.

It was evident that a change was necessary, so nobody was surprised when the Dolphins targeted both Terron Armstead and Connor Williams in free agency.

In their careers, Armstead has played left tackle, and Williams has played left guard, so it would make sense that they would both slide into those spots. Robert Hunt was solid at right guard last year, so it’s been expected that he will stick in that role, leaving center and right tackle as the two questions.

However, at the owners’ meetings on Monday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the topic by only committing to Armstead at left tackle.

Coach says that Terron Armstead will for sure be your LT, but it wouldn't be fair to the players to try to outline exactly who's playing where right now. He mentions the strength of a lot of players in the group is their versatility. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 28, 2022

There are a number of players who have a shot to play on the line, and there’s a chance that some of these guys could be moved around. Austin Jackson and Liam Eichenberg, two high picks in recent drafts, will have an opportunity to show that they deserve a spot.

Williams played tackle at Texas, so if they were to move him to right tackle, there’s even a chance that Solomon Kindley, who didn’t play for most of 2021, adds his name to the competition.

While this is probably the right thing McDaniel to say to get his guys to compete, it’s more than likely that the offensive line is Armstead at left tackle, Williams at left guard, Michael Deiter (or a rookie) at center, Hunt at right guard, and either Jackson or Eichenberg at right tackle.

