This week has been filled with a lot of discussion about allegations of misconduct made by former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, but the team will be moving on with their hunt for his replacement as we head into the weekend.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is in Miami for his second interview with the team on Friday. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier this week that McDaniel would have another meeting with the team.

The other finalist for the Dolphins is Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Moore is also interviewing with the team a second time.

Unless the team decides to reopen the search, it seems likely that they’ll be hiring one of the two men in the near future. With the Jaguars hiring Doug Pederson Thursday, the Saints and Texans are the only other teams still looking for a head coach.

Mike McDaniel, Kellen Moore interviewing with Dolphins Friday and Saturday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk