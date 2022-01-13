Mike McDaniel focused on 49ers-Cowboys, not head coach possibilities

McDaniel focused on 49ers, not head coach possibilities originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Mike McDaniel, 49ers offensive coordinator, is considered one of the bright coaching minds in the game.

And he said that mind is focused solely on preparing for the NFC playoff game Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys and not on his candidacy for any of the eight NFL head-coaching vacancies.

The Miami Dolphins received permission from the 49ers to interview McDaniel for their head-coaching job, which opened this week with the firing of Brian Flores.

McDaniel was asked Thursday if he is juggling game preparations with his preparations for any head coach possibilities.

“As far as juggling, there is no juggling,” McDaniel said. “It’s about the Dallas Cowboys and the 49ers offense, going down there and performing and the 49ers team doing whatever it takes to try and get a ‘W’ against a very good football team. And that’s it.”

McDaniel has been as an assistant coach with Kyle Shanahan at every NFL stop since they were both assistants with the Houston Texans in 2006.

McDaniel was promoted to offensive coordinator this from his previous title of run game coordinator after Mike LaFleur, the former passing game coordinator, moved on to serve as Robert Saleh’s offensive coordinator with the New York Jets.

