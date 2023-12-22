Mike McDaniel feels good about Tyreek Hill's status for Sunday vs. Cowboys

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill appears set to return to the field on Sunday against the Cowboys.

Hill, who missed last week's game against the Jets with an ankle sprain, has done well on the practice field this week, according to head coach Mike McDaniel.

"He's had a good week, no setbacks," McDaniel said. "Feel good about him. We have today to work through but he'll be out there so we're excited about that."

Hill is leading the league with 1,542 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns, and he was on pace for the first 2,000-yard receiving season in NFL history before he missed last week's game. Having him back on the field should give the Dolphins a big boost.

The 10-4 Dolphins are one-point home favorites against the 10-4 Cowboys in a game between two teams that are still competing to win their divisions.