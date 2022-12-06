Mike McDaniel: I don’t anticipate any setback that would keep Tua Tagovailoa from playing

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed Miami’s final offensive series in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers after the club announced he was dealing with an ankle injury.

Tagovailoa reportedly could have come back into the game and the injury is not believed to be serious. But as the Dolphins stay on the West Coast this week in preparation for their game against the Chargers, head coach Mike McDaniel said the club will monitor the quarterback’s ankle at practice.

“We will just be mindful of what he does,” McDaniel said during his Monday news conference. “Really, you’re looking at Wednesday, just making sure that we don’t do anything to have any setbacks, breaking the pocket and whatnot. But I’m very confident and don’t anticipate any sort of setback that would negate him playing in the upcoming football match.”

Tagovailoa may have one of his starting offensive tackles back for Week 14 in L.A. While Miami placed Austin Jackson on injured reserve, McDaniel seemed fairly optimistic that Terron Armstead could be back for the matchup against the Chargers.

“I feel pretty good about where he’s at,” McDaniel said of Armstead. “He was pretty close this past week, relatively to where he just continues to defy normal timelines with injuries that would keep a lesser athlete with the toughness and desire that would keep them out for longer. So I expect him to get some work and practice this week. I don’t know exactly — every day is so important for that healing process. So whether that’s Wednesday, Thursday Friday, we’ll at least let Tuesday happen before we concretely pin that in. But his plan is to get some action this week for sure and I know he’s optimistic to play in this upcoming game.”

At 8-4, the Dolphins are currently second in the AFC East and the No. 6 team in the conference entering Week 14. They could deal a blow to the Chargers’ postseason hopes with a victory on Sunday.

