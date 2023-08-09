Mike McDaniel: Dolphins were worst in the NFL in pre-snap penalties, have to fix it

The Dolphins led the NFL in pre-snap penalties last season, and head coach Mike McDaniel says that's unacceptable.

“We’re very aware we’re on the heels of being the worst," McDaniel said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “That’s not acceptable. It doesn’t matter if there are quarters that are good if you jump three times in the third quarter.”

McDaniel said that cleaning up the pre-snap process has been a top priority this year.

“We couldn’t have emphasized it more this offseason," McDaniel said. "The facts are the facts. ‘You’re the worst. I’m the worst.’ When we false start, it’s not something people are very comfortable about. You show it in front of the team. You pride yourself as a coach to produce a clean product for the fans to watch.”

Still, the message may not be getting through, as McDaniel acknowledged that the Dolphins committed some pre-snap penalties during their joint practice with the Falcons. It remains a work in progress and a major point of emphasis for McDaniel.