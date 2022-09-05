Miami’s Mike McDaniel has the unenviable task of making his head coaching debut against New England’s Bill Belichick in Week One.

But McDaniel isn’t making more of that than what it is, cracking a couple of jokes when asked about the head coaching matchup during his Monday press conference.

“Yeah, I mean, can there be a larger disparity in career win-loss total? It would be a bigger deal, I think, if coach Belichick and I were on the field maybe doing like an Oklahoma drill. But I don’t foresee that happening,” McDaniel said. “I don’t think the fans would really pay for that.

“I know one thing, that coaches in the National Football League, especially experienced NFL head coaches, especially arguably the best coach of all time, Bill Belichick, he’s going to be prepared. So you know that as a head coach, you better prepare your team and leave no stone unturned. Otherwise, you’ll end up kind of coaching with regret after the fact. Luckily, the schedule came out a long time ago, so I digested that and knew what Week One was. And luckily, it’s the Miami Dolphins versus the New England Patriots, not a one-on-one square off between head coaches.”

While McDaniel is the seventh full-time head coach the Dolphins have hired since Belichick became the Patriots head coach in 2000, recent history may be on McDaniel’s side. Miami has won each of its last three and four of the last five contests against New England.

Mike McDaniel: It’s the Dolphins vs. the Patriots, not a one-on-one between head coaches originally appeared on Pro Football Talk