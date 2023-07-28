Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey to undergo knee surgery that could sideline him for months

MIAMI GARDENS — Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Friday morning that the left knee injury star cornerback Jalen Ramsey suffered Thursday involved the meniscus, and he will have surgery at 1 p.m. Friday.

McDaniel added there are two possible outcomes to come from surgery, with a return before the start of the season out of the equation. A report from NFL Network Thursday evening said Ramsey could be in for an early-season return but the more likely result of surgery would be a recovery timeline that lasts into December.

“The length of this rehabilitation is kind of dictated on a couple of things that could occur in the surgery,” McDaniel said. “The exact timeline there is a little to be determined. What I can tell you, I don’t think the beginning of the regular season is really a part of the scenario. It’s going to be into the season, and how deep that is depends on what happens (Friday).”

The good news from the update is that Ramsey’s anterior cruciate ligament remains intact. A tear to the ACL would’ve cost Ramsey his first season in Miami after the franchise traded for the six-time Pro Bowl cornerback in March.

The Dolphins’ prized offseason acquisition injured the knee toward the end of Thursday’s practice, covering wide receiver Tyreek Hill on a play. McDaniel said the injury was non-contact and occurred before Ramsey and Hill got tangled up.

Ramsey limped to the sideline, had his left knee attended to by trainers, sat down for several minutes for several minutes while it was examined and eventually had a cart come out to take him into team facilities before as Thursday’s practice concluded.

“What was the most amazing thing about the whole thing was the way Jalen responded,” McDaniel said. “He spoke to the team (Thursday), and it really moved a lot of people. He first let everybody know how much he appreciated this team, how this team has accepted him, and how he knows that what we’re doing here, in his opinion, is special. For his position group, not to waver.

“He told all of his teammates not to worry, not to feel sorry for him. He’s going through whatever timeline the doctors give him. He’s going after that timeline, and trying to flex that he’ll beat it.

“He couldn’t be more committed and excited to join the team this year.”

McDaniel said he is happy with his cornerback depth, but the team may look into signing a free agent cornerback in the coming days.

This story will be updated.