Mike McDaniel discusses first training camp as Dolphins head coach
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel joins "Inside Training Camp LIVE." This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Even in their glory days, the Dolphins have never sold well enough to need a waiting list for season tickets. Until now. The Dolphins told reporters today that they expect to sell out of 2022 season tickets soon, and then begin a waiting list for fans who want 2023 season tickets. It would be the [more]
The Colts shuffled up their defensive line group on Friday. The team announced that they have signed defensive tackle Caeveon Patton to their 90-man roster. Defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. was cut in a corresponding move. Patton is in his second stint with the Colts. His first one began when he signed with the team [more]
#Bills 2022 training camp positional battles: Cornerback (via @jdiloro):
Center David Andrews opened Patriots camp on the physically unable to perform list, but his absence from the practice field has come to an end. Multiple reporters sent word that Andrews was in uniform and on the field with the rest of the team when they emerged from the locker room for Friday’s session. Quarterback [more]
Josh McDaniels appears to be setting the tone very early in his tenure as Raiders head coach.
Here’s more on the special helmet coverings being worn by some Chiefs players.
Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady couldn't help but bury ESPN's Max Kellerman on the sixth anniversary of his infamous "fall off a cliff" take.
How much is it worth for a team to swing a trade now with the 49ers to acquire quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo?
Former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky is struggling early at Steelers' camp, according to reports.
Former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky impresses in training camp practice on Friday.
Where will the Big Ten go next for expansion?
Fans are not shy about wanting to see Kenny Pickett leading this team.
Osweiler wasn't in Cleveland for long but his trade to the Browns remains one of the NFL's most memorable deals
With the fear that Ryan Jensen has suffered a severe knee injury, free agent center J.C. Tretter might be on the next plane to Tampa Bay.
Get the latest on the knee injury suffered Thursday by Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen
The wait for a decision on potential discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct will continue into another week. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson is not issuing a ruling Friday on Watson’s disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago. Watson was accused of sexual harassment and assault by 24 massage therapists and has settled 20 of the civil lawsuits.
Packers rookie Christian Watson had "lingering soreness" in his knee at the end of OTAs and didn't want the injury lingering into the regular season.
Brandon Parker working ahead of Alex Leatherwood at right tackle?
It remains to be seen how the acquisition of quarterback Matt Ryan impacts the Colts’ fortunes during the regular season, but they are already seeing one big change during training camp. Each of the Colts’ first two practice sessions has ended about 10 minutes earlier than scheduled and head coach Frank Reich said on Thursday [more]
Watch Julio Jones show off his big-play ability with a leaping touchdown catch during his first practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers