Mike McDaniel: De'Von Achane wants to play, I have to be confident he'll play a full game

Dolphins running back De'Von Achane returned from a four-week stint on injured reserve on Sunday and promptly re-injured his knee after just one carry. If Achane is going to return for Friday's game against the Jets, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel wants to be sure Achane can finish the game.

"He's going to want to play," McDaniel said. "I need to still make sure where his confidence level is at with something that I know is uncharted for him. You want him to be his best self when he's playing, so there will be a little posturing on his part, I assume, and I'll just be deciphering between his level of confidence and my confidence that he can play four quarters."

When healthy, Achane has been incredible this season, carrying 39 times for 461 yards and five touchdowns, a whopping average of 11.8 yards per carry. But he has struggled to stay healthy, which is why he has just 39 carries.

The Dolphins would love to give Achane a big workload, but that may not happen until he's fully recovered from the injury.