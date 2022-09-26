Mike McDaniel describes Tua Tagovailoa's back injury during second quarter in Week 3

The Associated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Thomas Morstead stepped into the middle of Miami's end zone, swung his powerful right leg and booted a punt. Nearly the butt of a bad joke ending, the Dolphins held on for the last laugh against the reigning AFC East champions instead. Miami overcame what was quickly dubbed the ''butt punt'' by shutting down Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills twice in the final minutes, improving to 3-0 with a 21-19 victory that ended with Allen desperately trying to spike the football on the edge of field goal range.