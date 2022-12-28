Mike McDaniel confirms that Tua Tagovailoa did suffer another concussion

The NFL concussion protocol is a bit difficult to understand, at times, because there are a lot of gray areas.

For instance, a player can be placed into the protocol without actually having a concussion, and they’ll have to test out before they’re allowed to play again.

Prior to Wednesday, it was unknown whether Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion during their Week 16 matchup against the Green Bay Packers or if he had just been placed in the protocol.

However, during his media availability, head coach Mike McDaniel did confirm that Tagovailoa suffered a concussion, his second confirmed one this season.

Dolphins’ HC Mike McDaniel told reporters that QB Tua Tagovailoa did, in fact, suffer a concussion Sunday. Teddy Bridgewater is in line to start Sunday at New England. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2022

Any time a player suffers multiple head injuries in the same season, it’s dangerous, and the situation will be monitored closely. At this point, it’s unclear whether or not Tagovailoa will play this weekend against the New England Patriots, in Week 18 against the New York Jets, in the postseason (if they make it) or ever again. All options are on the table at this point.

On the football field, the Dolphins are preparing to start Teddy Bridgewater this week and will allow Tagovailoa to recover. From there, Tagovailoa and the team will have to make a decision on his future.

