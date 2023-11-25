Mike McDaniel confirms Jaelan Phillips suffered torn Achilles

What was expected has now been confirmed.

Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips indeed suffered a torn Achilles, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters in his Saturday press conference.

There was little doubt Phillips suffered the injury after replay showed Phillips' calf reverberate on a non-contact play during the Friday victory over the Jets.

"We all know he’ll come back with a vengeance when his time comes," McDaniel said, via Travis Wingfield of the team's website.

A first-round pick in 2021, Phillips was putting together a strong year. In eight games this season, he recorded 6.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 11 quarterback hits with an interception.

Phillips has 22.0 sacks in 42 games over his career.

McDaniel noted that Phillips’ injury will create more chances for Andrew Van Ginkel and Emmanuel Ogbah.

“Those two individuals will have to step up,” McDaniel said, via David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “You don’t necessarily replace him, but it gives different people opportunity.

Additionally, McDaniel said left tackle Terron Armstead is week-to-week with a quad injury.

At 8-3, the Dolphins have a long weekend before taking on the Commanders in Week 13.