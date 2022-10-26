Mike McDaniel confirms Brandon Jones’ injury is a torn ACL

During Sunday night’s battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones suffered a knee injury that caused him to be helped off of the field without putting any pressure on it.

On Monday, head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Jones would be placed on injured reserve, meaning he would miss at least four games, but he wasn’t willing to commit to the severity of the injury.

However, on Wednesday, McDaniel told reporters that it was a torn ACL that Jones suffered, and the former Texas Longhorn will miss the remainder of the 2022 season.

While this news was expected, it’s still not fun. Miami will have to lean on depth safeties like Eric Rowe, Clayton Fejedelem and Verone McKinley III in Jones’ absence.

