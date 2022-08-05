Cornerback Byron Jones has not been on the practice field for the Dolphins in training camp, but there are no worries about him being ready for the regular season.

That was the word from head coach Mike McDaniel at a Friday press conference. Jones is working his way back from March surgery on his leg and McDaniel said that the team will expect to have him in the lineup for the regular season opener as long as he doesn’t experience a setback physically.

“We’re confident in how he’s rehabbing. If there’s a setback, we’ll be concerned,” McDaniel said, via Safid Deen of USA Today.

Jones has started 30 games over his two seasons with the Dolphins. He has 95 tackles, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles in those appearances.

Mike McDaniel confident Byron Jones will be ready for opener originally appeared on Pro Football Talk