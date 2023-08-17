Mike McDaniel: C.J. Stroud looks the part to me with how he throws

With Tua Tagovailoa in place as the team's starter, the Dolphins were not in the market for a quarterback at the top of this year's draft.

But especially after seeing C.J. Stroud in person at this week's joint practices with Houston, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel is impressed with the No. 2 overall pick.

"I think he is a very natural thrower that has a unique gift of ball placement," McDaniel said in his Thursday press conference. "He's probably not bragging about ball placement right now because as an NFL quarterback, as a rookie, you're in a foreign language. So even when you're doing awesome, you're stressed out. Your job is to deliver messages to players.

"And so, he looks the part to me with the way he throws the ball. And you can tell that he has an aura of confidence. That's exciting to see from a player."

Stroud is set to start Houston's second preseason game and it seems like a matter of when — not if — he'll be named the team's starting quarterback. He was 2-of-4 passing for 13 yards with an interception in his preseason debut last week against the Patriots.