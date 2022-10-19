Mike McDaniel on Brian Flores’ knowledge of Dolphins: This game is about the players on the field

The Dolphins plan to have Tua Tagovailoa back at quarterback against the Steelers on Sunday night and someone who knows him well will be on the other sideline.

Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores was the Dolphins head coach during Tagovailoa’s first two NFL season and the question of whether that will be advantageous for Pittsburgh was posed to current Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel at a Tuesday press conference. Flores may have familiarity with Tagovailoa, but McDaniel downplayed the impact that will have on how things unfold this weekend.

“I think this game is about the players on the field more than anything,” McDaniel said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had a similar read on the Flores question Tuesday. He said he believes it’s useful to have that insight, but the notion of an advantage is “overblown” once players are on the field in the heat of the moment.

