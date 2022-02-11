Mike McDaniel answers bizarre Kyle Shanahan-Sean McVay-Matt LaFleur question

McDaniel answers bizarre Shanahan-McVay-LaFleur question originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It's now clear who Mike McDaniel likes the most out of his former mentors.

Having coached under Kyle Shanahan for years and alongside Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay and Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur, McDaniel -- the newest head coach of the Miami Dolphins -- was asked to pick favorites between his former mentors.

Josh Moser of WSVN 7 News in South Florida sat down with McVay after his introductory press conference and peppered him with quite the bizarre question, asking him to "Kill, Kiss or Marry" all three of Shanahan, McVay and LaFleur.

Had to have some fun with new #Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel! I asked him who would he, â€œKill, Kiss or Marryâ€ between friends and fellow head coaches, Matt LaFleur, Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay. He gives a GREAT answer ðŸ˜‚. #Finsup @DolphinsTalk @gmfb @wsvn pic.twitter.com/KSpYrprTle — Josh Moser (@TheMozKnowz) February 10, 2022

"I'll start with Matt, I'll kiss him because he's most endearing. I would marry Kyle because I've spent the most time with him, so I should marry him. And I would kill Sean because he was the last team I played and he beat me."

Umm ... what?

You might be familiar with the game "Kill, Kiss or Marry," that's because it oftentimes goes by another name, one that is much more NSFW.

It makes sense that McDaniel chose to marry Shanahan, the two have been joined at the hip for so long. The 49ers' loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game just 11 days ago is clearly still on the mind of the rookie head coach.

McDaniel became very popular amongst the fanbase throughout his first and only season as offensive coordinator for the 49ers in 2021. His hilarious press conferences over the year went viral online and it appears as if that same personality will take center stage with the Dolphins.

