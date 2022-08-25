While the Dolphins canceled their second joint practice with the Eagles due to a stomach bug going around their team, one player has been dealing with an internal issue of a different kind.

After linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel missed the last two practices, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Thursday that Van Ginkel, “had an unforeseen appendix issue, so we removed him of said issue.”

“He’s feeling great,” McDaniel said. “I just talked to him recently and we’ll be moving forward. There’s some significant optimism that it shouldn’t affect anything in the season. But I know he’s going to do his best to get back as fast as possible. So, excited to move forward with that.”

Van Ginkel played all 17 games last year for Miami with 14 starts and was on the field for 71 percent of defensive snaps and 60 percent of special teams snaps.

He recorded 71 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 20 QB hits, 4.0 sacks, and seven passes defensed.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had his appendix removed on July 26 and was back to team drills at practice on Aug. 17.

The Dolphins host the Patriots for their season opener on Sept. 11.

Mike McDaniel: Andrew Van Ginkel “feeling great” after unforeseen appendix issue originally appeared on Pro Football Talk