Mike McDaniel addresses Dolphins interest in Jonathan Taylor, says starters likely to play in preseason finale

MIAMI GARDENS — The Miami Dolphins are once again linked to a high-end running back this offseason, as the Indianapolis Colts’ Jonathan Taylor has recently become available on the trading block.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel did not deny or confirm the Dolphins have reached out to the Colts over the 24-year-old All-Pro who ran for 1,811 yards in 2021.

“I’ve said this before. I’m not going to speak about other players,” McDaniel said. “(General manager) Chris Grier’s job is to work. He works at it a lot and keeps abreast. Generally, when things are real, I don’t have questions about them.”

“Kind of a consistent pattern where we’ve talked about all sorts of players. So, reports, whatever, it seems like the noise that’s around the business.”

McDaniel said more of his focus is with the players on his current roster with Thursday’s practice being the last of training camp ahead of Saturday’s preseason finale at the Jacksonville Jaguars and regular season prep beginning after that.

“If I’m worried about whatever hasn’t come to my desk yet,” McDaniel said, “I think that’s an opportunity cost that I’m not willing to pay for all those players I’m excited to go coach (Thursday).”

While much of the trend across the NFL has gone in devaluing the running back position, McDaniel has an appreciation for the position as he brought back four tailbacks from last season and drafted Texas A&M’s De’Von Achane in the third round.

“It’s a very physical game,” said McDaniel, going through numbers of how often running backs are touching the football. “It’s a valuable position that you have to have depth at.

“I’ve got my feet wet, really, in NFL game planning in the run game, so it’s near and dear to my heart.”

Starters to play

McDaniel rarely reveals his plan for whether starters will play preseason games before the exhibition, but he did Thursday before the team travels to Jacksonville.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and other starters are expected to play.

“My plan has been, in the back of my mind, the starting point was more than a series, less than a half for all the starters,” McDaniel said. “That is dependent on today’s practice. Overall, you’re just trying to prepare guys for the regular season.

“I had, in the back of my mind, if all things were even, Tua would play on Saturday, but that’s something that I’ll revisit with the coaches after we’ve completed this practice to kind of solidify that. … He’s prepared as if he is playing.”

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson has already said he will play starters against the Dolphins.

Injury updates

McDaniel said quarterback Mike White remains in concussion protocol Thursday.

White has progressed deep into the NFL’s five-step protocol to return to play from concussion to begin participating in team portions of practice Wednesday.

Regardless of whether White clears protocol before Saturday’s game, McDaniel said he will not play at Jacksonville. James Blackman, the Dolphins’ fourth quarterback on the roster, is expected to receive snaps against the Jaguars.

McDaniel said defensive tackle Zach Sieler will be day to day after he was seen going back and forth between participation in team drills Wednesday.

“He was dealing with something that was nagging him that It didn’t hurt him to continue but that was painful,” McDaniel said. “It’s not anything serious.”

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s absence from practice Wednesday was deemed by McDaniel “one of those classic coach-to-player protection things.”

—McDaniel, after not having an orange jersey for several practices, said defensive tackle Raekwon Davis is getting it at Thursday drills. The orange jersey represents the previous practice’s player of the day.

—The Dolphins announced Wednesday they signed linebacker A.J. Johnson, waived linebacker Mike Rose and waived safety Myles Dorn with an injury settlement.