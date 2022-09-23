Jerry Jones spent some time with reporters on Thursday and one of the things he shared with the group was that he would welcome a dilemma about who to start at quarterback once Dak Prescott is healthy enough to play.

Jones explained his position by saying it would mean that Cooper Rush has played well enough for the Cowboys to win games without Prescott, but it seemed like a stretch to seriously contemplate making a change if Prescott is back as quickly as Jones has suggested.

Whether Prescott is back in Week Four or not, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said that there isn’t going to be any dilemma about who starts once he’s ready to go.

“Clearly, everybody in our locker room and everybody in the building, Jerry included, Dak is our quarterback,” McCarthy said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “We want Cooper to be successful as possible. So, I think it stops right there.”

If the Cowboys can beat the Giants on Monday night, they’ll have two wins with Rush in the starting lineup. That may not enough to create the kind of dilemma Jones envisions, but there’s not really much more anyone from the team could want from playing without Prescott.

Mike McCarthy: There won’t be a dilemma, Dak Prescott is our QB originally appeared on Pro Football Talk