Mike McCarthy: Why Jason Peters is 'such a great fit' for Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy explains why offensive tackle Jason Peters is 'such a great fit' for the Cowboys.
Four years ago, Jason Peters saw the Dallas Cowboys as arrogant. Now that the two-time All-Pro with the Philadelphia Eagles has joined the Cowboys, Peters calls it “swagger.” Hey, a guy can change, particularly with the ever-evolving rosters of the NFL.
Jason Peters was named to the All-Pro team twice with the Eagles.
