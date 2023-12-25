Mike McCarthy: We'll be "road warriors" if we have to be

The Dolphins were able to upset the narrative that they can't beat teams with winning records on Sunday and that means the Cowboys weren't able to upset one that's taken root about them.

Sunday's loss in Miami was their fourth road loss against a winning team this year and their fifth road loss overall, which has created doubt about Dallas' ability to win a big game away from AT&T Stadium. That's problematic for them because an Eagles win over the Giants on Monday would put them on the path to play away from home for however long they remain in the playoffs.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said the team showed "the resilience, battle and grit that we're looking for" during their 22-20 loss to the Dolphins but that they made too many "big mistakes" to pull out the win. McCarthy added that the loss hasn't shaken his confidence that the team can get it done away from home next month.

"We have to play better than we did today," McCarthy said, via the team's website. "We have to play above it on the road. Road warriors we will be."

Outside confidence in the Cowboys' chances of a long postseason run likely isn't as high as McCarthy's, but the failure to take care of business means there's little for the Cowboys to do but hope that things take a positive turn.