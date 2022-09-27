Mike McCarthy: Tyler Smith keeps getting better, played his best game Monday night

When the Cowboys lost left tackle Tyron Smith to a knee injury before the season, it seemed like it could be a devastating blow to their offense. It hasn’t been, thanks to the arrival of rookie left tackle Tyler Smith.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy praised Tyler Smith today, saying he was outstanding in Monday night’s win over the Giants that improved the Cowboys to 2-1.

“I thought he played his best game so far,” McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

McCarthy praised Smith for his hard work during the week, not just on the practice field but in the classroom, and says it is paying off during games.

“He’s played better in each of the games,” McCarthy said.

Tyron Smith is expected to return by the end of the season. If Tyler Smith keeps improving, the Cowboys will have a tough decision to make about who their starting left tackle will be.

