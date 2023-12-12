Mike McCarthy: There's nothing to juggle, we have to beat Buffalo

The Cowboys got a big win over the Eagles on Sunday night and head coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday that the team's confidence is "probably" as high as it has been all season.

It's not hard to understand why that's the case. The win over the Eagles was their fifth in a row and they've averaged 40.2 points per game over that streak, but McCarthy also knows that everything will look different if they can't keep things rolling in Week 15.

The Cowboys are just 3-3 on the road this season and they will be in Buffalo to face a Bills team fighting for its playoff life after securing a huge win of their own in Kansas City. That game will be followed by dates with the Dolphins and Lions, which McCarthy believes are "gonna be juggernauts" for his club.

All of that will play out against the Cowboys' bid for a division title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Landing those prizes will require losses by the Eagles and 49ers along with continued winning for Dallas, which is what McCarthy emphasized when asked about the playoff picture.

"There's nothing to juggle," McCarthy said, via the team's website. "You can’t control what the other aspects of it are. We need to beat Buffalo. When we're standing at 11 wins, then we'll look around and things will be a little more clear."

Wins in Buffalo and Miami might not get the Cowboys to the top of the conference, but they would add to the team's confidence that they can win multiple games away from home in the postseason.