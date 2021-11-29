Mike McCarthy tests positive for COVID-19, Cowboys HC out vs Saints

The Cowboys’ COVID-19 problem continues, and now it’s gone right to the top.

Head coach Mike McCarthy has tested positive for the virus, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter and ESPN reporter Dianna Russini. As per a tweet from Schefter Monday morning, he cites a source as telling him, “there are up to eight positives in Dallas. Details still rolling in.”

A positive test rules McCarthy out of the Week 13 game on Thursday night. WFAA’s Mike Leslie is reporting that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is expected to assume head coaching responsibilities for the team this week and in New Orleans.

Mike McCarthy has tested positive for COVID-19, a Cowboys front office source confirms. He will not coach the Cowboys on Thursday night against the Saints. Expectation is that Dan Quinn will assume head coaching duties. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) November 29, 2021

This is a developing story, with more clarification to come as the day continues. But with a host of players and assistant coaches already on the Reserve/COVID list, things are about to potentially get very complicated for the Cowboys as they try to lock down the NFC East title.

List

Cowboys News: Elliott hasn't been asked to sit, Tank Lawrence plans to play vs Saints

List

What We Learned: Injuries caught up to Cowboys, troubling Thanksgiving trend

Like this article?

Sign up for the Cowboys Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Cowboys Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.