Mike McCarthy talks to media after win over Buccaneers in playoffs
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy talks to the media after a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoffs.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy talks to the media after a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoffs.
While the Dallas Cowboys advanced to the NFC divisional playoff round, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face an offseason of uncertainty.
The 2023 NFL playoffs are here and the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy is underway for the top teams in the league en route to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona on February 12th. Check out the NFL playoffs bracket for 2023 below as well as the full schedule, teams, TV channels, live streams, playoffs
The Knicks’ biggest offseason acquisition in Jalen Brunson continues to shine in his first season in New York, being named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday.
Former Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy wasn't afraid to tell it like it is after the Chargers' devastating playoff loss to the Jaguars on Saturday.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were knocked out of the playoffs Monday night by a blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
The Bengals authored a 14-point swing by punching the ball away from Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley and returning it 98 yards for a touchdown. Along the way, linebacker Markus Bailey got away with shoving Ravens tight end Mark Andrews in the back. Andrews, trying his damnedest to duplicate the exploits of DK Metcalf chasing down [more]
Pete Carroll didn't mince words when asked about the difference between the 49ers and Seahawks.
Football is a humbling sport. 49ers tight end George Kittle told NBC Sports' Peter King how Brock Purdy's college struggles helped the rookie quarterback develop.
Some may have gotten a chuckle out of the notion that former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury plans to live it up in Thailand or wherever on Michael Bidwill’s money, while also ignoring opportunities to go to work for another team as an offensive coordinator. Bidwill may be laughing for a different reason. The buyout that [more]
One bettor with deep pockets expects a low-scoring game on Monday night.
Joey Bosa was not happy with the officials.
Brett Maher had a bad night against the Buccaneers.
Tom Brady got away with what should have been an obvious penalty in the Bucs' blowout loss.
Joe Burrow has become a fashion icon. Here are his most iconic outfits from the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 season.
Sean McDermott and the Bills were puzzled why officials think it was worth a replay review.
Brock Purdy's historic performance in the NFC Wild Card Game was reflected by the latest PFF grades.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and linebacker Fred Warner addressed the team's locker room after their wild-card win over the Seattle Seahawks.
The head coaches had another quick one after Ravens vs. Bengals in the playoffs.
Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was responsible for at least 90 yards of offense in the 49ers' playoff victory without even touching the ball.