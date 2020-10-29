Mike McCarthy can’t help but laugh during Thursday Zoom call with reporters

SEE IT: Cowboys' Mike McCarthy lighthearted moment during press availability originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It has been a tense first season in Dallas for head coach Mike McCarthy. A 2-5 start, a season-ending injury to quarterback Dak Prescott and a perceived lack of fire out of his team have caused some to question his job security past this season despite signing a 5-year, $30 million deal this offseason.

Still, McCarthy and the Cowboys have a game this week to prepare for. During an availability with reporters on Thursday, the head coach was asked about changing his practice structure for the week due to recent slow starts, a question one voice on the Zoom call wasn’t impressed by.

this is the moment of levity I needed this week.



Mike McCarthy’s facial expressions at this exchange are absolutely incredible. the bemused “Jesus” really takes the cake. pic.twitter.com/gnvQVv5LIn — David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 29, 2020

“Someone didn’t like the question, huh?” McCarthy said as the room laughed. “I swear that wasn’t me, so… I forgot the question.”

McCarthy eventually answered the question after that awkward moment and gave an update on quarterback Andy Dalton, who is in meetings but not practicing. The Cowboys, tied with Washington for second place in the NFC East, face the division-leading Eagles on Sunday Night Football this weekend.