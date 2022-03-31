Mike McCarthy: We still want Micah Parsons moving around

When it looked like the Cowboys would be re-signing defensive end Randy Gregory this offseason, there was little doubt that they’d continue using Micah Parsons in the versatile role that made him the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year in 2021.

Gregory backed out of a deal to stay in Dallas, however, and his departure led to some thought that the Cowboys would have Parsons take on more of an edge rushing role in 2022 as a result. Head coach Mike McCarthy threw cold water on that notion this week.

McCarthy said he believes the Cowboys are helping opposing offenses if Parsons spends his time at one position, so they’ll continue to use him in as many ways as possible.

“The people that say, ‘Hey, why don’t you play him at defensive end?’ Very fair. That’s a very fair question,” McCarthy said, via the team’s website. “But we’ve made it clear: We want him moving around.”

The Cowboys signed Dante Fowler after Gregory’s departure and could make other moves to add to defensive end options opposite DeMarcus Lawrence, but it doesn’t look like Parsons will be more than an occasional thought at that spot.

