Mike McCarthy shames Cowboys for reaction to Jon Bostic hit on Andy Dalton

A scary moment took place in the third quarter of Washington’s game vs. the Dallas Cowboys when linebacker Jon Bostic put a late hit to the helmet of QB Andy Dalton, knocking his helmet off and leaving him motionless on the turf for a couple of seconds.

Dalton eventually was able to walk off the field under his own power, and Bostic was disqualified for the rest of the game, but it was a play that you never hope to see in the NFL, and one that the league has been doing everything they can to try and get rid of over the last few years.

It was also a play that Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy was a bit frustrated with, seeing how the rest of his team reacted.

Mike McCarthy on no Cowboys players getting in Jon Bostic's face after his dirty hit on Andy Dalton: "We speak all the time about playing for one another, protecting one another. It definitely was not the response you would expect." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 25, 2020





Most of the attention was focused on Dalton and his well-being after the hit, but there was notably not many players that were getting in the face of Bostic, as you would usually expect to see in an NFL game. It is usually the offensive linemen who take umbrage with a late or dirty hit to their quarterback, but there was little of that on Sunday.