Mike McCarthy sees Dak Prescott as "part of the solution"

When the MVP votes are announced in two weeks, Dak Prescott almost assuredly will finish in the top five. He could be as high as No. 2 behind Lamar Jackson.

But the MVP award is a regular-season award.

Prescott is at his best in the regular season, with a 73-41 record and a 99.0 passer rating, but the postseason is a different story. He is 2-5 with a 91.8 passer rating when it matters most.

Prescott has gotten the Cowboys to the postseason five times. He has never gotten them even to the NFC Championship Game.

He didn't have an answer for the "why" immediately after the 48-32 butt kicking by the Packers, but Prescott acknowledged what all quarterbacks are judged on, especially in Dallas.

"It’s about winning and winning the playoffs and getting to the last game and winning that as well," he said postgame.

Cowboys fans want everyone gone after last Sunday's disaster, but the team announced Wednesday that Mike McCarthy will return as head coach. Prescott, who has a $59.4 million cap hit, will return as well.

McCarthy called Prescott, who made second-team All-Pro, "part of the solution."

“I have unbelievable belief in Dak,” McCarthy said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I think he clearly has another step. I think this offense has suited him well. It’s a system built around making the quarterback successful. The growth opportunity that we both see for the future is something that we are excited about. A big part of the conversation [the two had this week] was the disappointment. We talked about the particulars of the game and things that went wrong and how we can improve it.

“I believe in Dak Prescott. I think he’s clearly the answer. He’s part of the solution moving forward. I think as difficult as this time is right now, we can work through this emotional period that we’re in. We’ll continue to build off of what he brings to the table.”

The Cowboys will have to do something to lower Prescott's cap number for 2024, whether that's adding more voidable years or making him among the league's highest-paid quarterbacks with an extension. Do they want to commit to him beyond 2024 at the price they are going to have to pay?

Prescott has the leverage, but the Cowboys did trade a fourth-round pick for Trey Lance.

It's hard to believe they have seen enough of Lance in limited practice reps to know whether he's the heir apparent or not.

The Cowboys repeatedly have said they see Prescott as their quarterback of the future, but how many more years do they give him to accomplish what he hasn't in eight years? Baker Mayfield has as many playoff wins as Prescott, and this week, Brock Purdy can get his third in two seasons.

Cowboys quarterbacks are judged by Super Bowl victories: Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman have them; no one else does.

Prescott will get at least one more chance to join them.