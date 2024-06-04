Mike McCarthy says Cowboys will split the carries among two or three running backs

Cowboys running back Mike McCarthy has said there will be a running back by committee approach in Dallas this season, but the members of that committee are still to be determined.

At the moment it looks like the returning Ezekiel Elliott will be atop the depth chart, with Rico Dowdle behind him and Royce Freeman, Deuce Vaughn, Hunter Luepke, Malik Davis, Snoop Conner and Nathaniel Peat competing for a roster spot. McCarthy said he doesn't know yet how many backs will be splitting carries.

"Two or three [running backs], whatever it takes," McCarthy said, via ESPN.

McCarthy has noted that NFL teams tend to be more cautious with their running backs, giving them fewer carries in a 17-game season than running backs used to get in 16-game seasons. Last year Derrick Henry led the NFL with 280 carries, which is the fewest carries it has ever taken to lead the league in any 16- or 17-game season.

"I think you have to pay attention," McCarthy said of monitoring wear and tear on running backs. "Whether it's two or whether it's three, frankly, to be honest with you, the players will determine that."

With last year's leading rusher Tony Pollard now a Titan, the Cowboys are making changes at running back, and McCarthy sounds ready to be patient in setting his running back depth chart this season.