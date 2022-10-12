Mike McCarthy says Cowboys are preparing for Cooper Rush to start at QB against the Eagles

Mike McCarthy: “We are preparing for Cooper (Rush) to start against the Eagles.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 12, 2022

The Cowboys have started preparation for Sunday night’s massive matchup against the Eagles, and the team has decided on the quarterback position.

Dak Prescott has resumed throwing the football, but head coach Mike McCarthy says Dallas is preparing for Cooper Rush to start at quarterback against Philadelphia.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire