Mike McCarthy: Sam Williams looked in first minicamp like he’s born to play pro football

The Cowboys took defensive end Sam Williams in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft, and it didn’t take him long to make an impression.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was raving about Williams’ performance after the first practice of rookie minicamp.

“I think we’d all agree that Sam Williams looks like a guy that was born to play professional football,’’ McCarthy said, via the Dallas Morning News. “He has the gifts. He has the physical traits. He had two pass rushes today. I know we’re just in helmets, but he was clean in the backfield. He has that kind of ability. He’s in a great place. He’s obviously in an excellent system that he’ll definitely benefit from. I think he’ll do extremely well early for us.’’

Williams was among the best pass rushers in college football last season, and the Cowboys think they can pencil him in as at the very least a situational pass rusher who makes an impact right away. It’s a job he was born to do.

