Mike McCarthy reveals Cowboys schedule leading up to opener vs Bucs

The Dallas Cowboys will look to resolve their OT issue within the 48 hours following the game. Tyron Smith was hurt in the team’s open-to-the-public practice earlier in the week, putting the left tackle spot in the crosshairs as the team finished up their exhibition schedule. Josh Ball once again manned the position for most of the night, but once again didn’t impress. With first-round pick left guard Tyler Smith out with an ankle injury, the club wasn’t able to evaluate whether or not he’d be the best fill-in for the next couple of months, and what kind of impact that would have on the rest of the line.

McCarthy reminded reporters in the post-game press conference that although Tyler from Tulsa hadn’t practiced at left tackle during training camp, 60% of his spring work was outside, where he played in college. Final roster cuts are due on Tuesday so the coach wants to have their internal plan locked down before things get crazy with releases around the league. The team is obviously considering finding help outside the organization, even through trade, but Tyler’s health status will be a major part of that decision process.

McCarthy also laid out the team’s practice schedule for the next two weeks leading up to the opener against Tampa Bay as the Buccaneers will visit AT&T Stadium on September 11.

McCarthy noted that the schedule is primarily set by the CBA, demanding no more than 10-hour workdays.

On Monday the Cowboys will have a Saturday-type practice (walkthrough) because they’ll be coming off of three days off.

The club will be off on Tuesday and practice Wednesday (open to media) and Thursday

Team will be off Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The team will work on the following Monday (September 5) and have Tuesday off and work in pads on the Wednesday to signal the beginning of their regular weekly routine.

