Mike McCarthy on Rams being favored Sunday: We’re nobody’s underdog

The Cowboys are riding a three-game winning streak into Sunday’s road game against the Rams and the Rams are coming off a thumping at the hands of the 49ers, but oddsmakers don’t expect the same results this weekend.

The Rams are favored to win their third game of the season and that came as news to Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy at his Thursday press conference. McCarthy was asked if he ever uses the point spread as a motivational tool for his team and he asked what this week’s spread is during his answer.

After being informed that the Rams are 5.5-point favorites, McCarthy expressed surprise about how the game is being viewed.

“We’re underdogs? Well, good. Alright. Just wrote my Saturday night speech, I’m good,” McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “No, I’ve never used it but I’ll just say this — We’re nobody’s underdog. So, if you need a quote.”

The Rams had a lot of trouble with the 49ers defense in last Monday’s loss and the Cowboys have been playing at a high level on that side of the ball, so it’s not hard to see why McCarthy would be confident that the bookmakers are seeing this matchup the wrong way.

