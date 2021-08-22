The Cowboys are confident that Dak Prescott will be in the starting lineup when the regular season gets underway against the Buccaneers on September 9, but they aren’t sure who will be serving as his backup.

Garrett Gilbert started Saturday’s game and went 3-of-5 for 30 yards while losing a fumble. Cooper Rush was 10-of-12 for 97 yards and two touchdowns after taking over for Gilbert in the first half. Ben DiNucci played the second half and went 14-of-19 for 120 yards and three interceptions.

After the game, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Rush “had a nice quarter and a half of work” but that the team isn’t ready to make any decisions.

“We have one more week, and we’re going to need it,” McCarthy said, via the team’s website.

Some have suggested the Cowboys expand the search beyond the three players currently on the roster and next week’s game against the Jaguars could push the team in that direction if they come away unconvinced that they have the right answer on hand.

Mike McCarthy: We have one more week to figure out backup QB and we need it originally appeared on Pro Football Talk